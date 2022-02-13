Muscat: Regulating Magic Mushrooms ‘The Way To Go’ For Malta – And Two Investors Already Interested

Malta should strongly consider regulating psychedelics that can be used in medical settings, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta.

Praising the island’s new cannabis law, Muscat said he had read quite a bit of literature on the use of psychedelics in the modern age, saying there’s potential for quite a “very considerable industry” – and that a number of investors are ready to get involved.

“I do know for a fact that there are at least two very reputable investors who are willing to invest in Malta, with a sight to regulate that industry… yes, I think it’s the way to go,” Muscat said.