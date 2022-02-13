Muscat: Regulating Magic Mushrooms ‘The Way To Go’ For Malta – And Two Investors Already Interested
Malta should strongly consider regulating psychedelics that can be used in medical settings, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta.
Praising the island’s new cannabis law, Muscat said he had read quite a bit of literature on the use of psychedelics in the modern age, saying there’s potential for quite a “very considerable industry” – and that a number of investors are ready to get involved.
“I do know for a fact that there are at least two very reputable investors who are willing to invest in Malta, with a sight to regulate that industry… yes, I think it’s the way to go,” Muscat said.
Muscat was more focused on the use of magic mushrooms and didn’t comment on potentially stronger hallucinogens such as LSD.
“I haven’t read about LSD, but about magic mushrooms and so on, there are proposals for international clinics to use those substances for very particular cases, and there are two investors ready to make that investment in Malta if Malta decides to regulate.”
He noted that this kind of scenario would see psychedelics used in a controlled clinical setting, and not see people growing magic mushrooms in their own home.
A recent Lovin Malta poll found that after cannabis, magic mushrooms are the next substance people in Malta would like to see legalised.
Psilocybin mushrooms; commonly known as magic mushrooms, mushrooms or shrooms, are a polyphyletic informal group of fungi that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion. Psilocybin mushrooms have been and continue to be used in indigenous New World cultures in religious, divinatory, or spiritual contexts, as well as used recreationally.
Do you think Malta should legalise psychedelics?