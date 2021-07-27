MUT Orders University Staff To Ignore New ‘Illegal’ Requirement For COVID-19 Test Before Returning From Holidays Abroad 

“The university wants to force academic staff who went abroad during the summer to get a PCR test before they come back to work,” the MUT said.

In a statement this afternoon, the union said that the university’s actions “weren’t in conformity with the law and public health directives”.

The Malta Union of Teachers has ordered staff at the University of Malta not to abide by new directives issued by the university, requiring them to get tested and provide personal information to the university if they travel abroad on holiday.

It said that the new directive had been communicated to staff by the university in an email.

In addition to the need to get tested, the MUT said the university was also asking staff to provide information about their trip including the destination, length of stay and vaccination details.

“MUT is strongly objecting to this behaviour, that isn’t in conformity with the law and with public health directives,” the union said, adding that it had yesterday given the university a 24-hour ultimatum, which it said had been ignored.

For this reason, the union said it was instructing staff to ignore the university’s directives. It also reported the university to the Superintendence of Public Health and the Employment Director for Employment and Industrial Relations.

