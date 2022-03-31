My Alopecia Is Not A Punchline, Maltese Woman Opens Up About Being Bullied After Oscars Slap

Reactions varied to the incident, with Malta’s own Eileen Montesin discussing various aspects, including how one should never use an “illness or defect” as the butt of a joke – and now, one Maltese woman has chimed into the discussion.

Alopecia refers to a loss of hair from part of the head or body, typically with at least the head being involved. The condition, which actor Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about living with, was thrust into the mainstream after her husband Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after Rock joked about her closely-shaved hairstyle.

A Maltese woman living with alopecia has opened up about the condition after an assault at the Oscars made global headlines – and pushed the hair condition to the forefront of international think pieces.

“Alopecia is getting some spotlight. So I’ll take this opportunity to share some awareness,” Elisa Chircop said today.

Elisa spoke about being bullied as she grew up with the condition, with people making “assumptions” about her based on her looks.

“Alopecia might not be a fatal disease, but it is something lifelong and visible to everyone. Having to live constantly being looked at by people weirdly, growing up bullied, getting comments from grown adults and kids alike, people making assumptions about me based on how I look…. It is not easy.”

Referring to Rock’s joke, she said that whoever thought it was just an “innocent” jab needs to “open” their eyes.

“What you think might be an opinion or a joke about an illness can be a death sentence to someone who is fed up of being judged.”

“A 12 year old girl with alopecia has just lost her life due to jokes and actions like these. And Jada Pinkett Smith has just recently come to terms with her alopecia,” she said.

She ended it by calling for the end of bullying of those living with alopecia.

“This cycle of bullying needs to end. It doesn’t take much effort to simply refrain from passing certain comments, but it means the world to us.”