‘My Attacker Told Me He’d Kill Me If I Didn’t Go With Him, And Then He Tried To Rape Me In Paceville’

As Malta grapples with public incidents of gender-based violence, one woman has opened up publicly about a harrowing experience she went through over two decades ago for the first time.

It was 1998 when a 20-year-old Ritianne Tabone was walking alone to her car in Paceville.

“It was around the time Alfie Rizzo was killed, and it was raining cats and dogs that night but I couldn’t wait for the rain to stop as it was getting late and I was working in the morning,” Ritianne told Lovin Malta.

“From the opposite side of the road I saw a man who started walking towards me, I started walking faster but I could feel him getting closer,” she continued.

Then, he grabbed ahold of her.

“He grabbed me from my arm and held it behind my back. I froze and didn’t know what to do. No one was around and was raining badly.”

“He told me ‘I’ll kill you, come with me’ and he started pushing me to walk.”