‘My Life Didn’t End At All’: COVID-19 Didn’t Stop Erasmus Students From Coming To Malta

While the majority of university courses were held online this academic year, COVID-19 didn’t stop students from experiencing life in a different European country.

According to a survey by Erasmus Student Network (ESN) Malta, most students still went ahead with their Erasmus exchange despite the pandemic.

The ESN survey saw respondents from all European Universities of the Seas, including Malta – and 95.5% of all students said that they were able to travel to their host country.

The majority of students said they still went abroad because the COVID-19 restrictions in their host country were more relaxed than in their home country. Others said they felt it was safer to travel and live in the host country.

Eva Koutoulaki, a Greek student from the University of Glasgow, did her exchange in Malta even though the lessons were online:

“I wanted to come to Malta to experience exploring another country – its culture, language, people, food, identity and diversity.”