‘My Love For You Will Never Die’: Pierre Cordina Sends Heartfelt Tribute Announcing Father’s Death

Popular radio host and presenter Pierre Cordina has sent a heartfelt tribute to his father as he announced his death publicly.

“You may not be with me any more, but my love for you will never die. Rest in peace, dear Dad,” Cordina said, sharing an image of his late father smiling.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, 13th November at Parish Church San Ġwann at 8.30am.

The family has asked anyone intending on sending flowers or wreaths to instead send donations to charity organisation Puttinu Cares.

Pierre Cordina is most known as a radio presenter on 8.97 Bay, where he hosts Bay Drive with co-host Taryn.