Nadur Man Fighting Life-Threatening Injuries Following Incident In Xewkija

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries following a traffic accident in Gozo.

Police were informed of an accident in Triq ta’ Xħajma, Xewkija, at around 5.45am today, after a car collided with a tree. The car, a Mitsubishi, was being driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in Nadur, Gozo.

He was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment. He was later certified to have grievous injuries. It is unknown what led to the collision.

Magistrate Simone Grech has opened an inquiry into the accident, and police investigations into the case continue.

