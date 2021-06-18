Nadur Sets Up Bright Wooden Structure Dedicated To Dads For Father’s Day
Father’s day is right around the corner, and one Gozitan town has decided to mark the event by installing a bright, eye-catching sign dedicated to daddies everywhere.
The new Nadur installation consists of three large, red symbols representing a love heart and ‘Pa’ for father.
Standing at three metres in height, it’s been placed in the pjazza of Nadur and will remain there until Monday.
With external festivities not being allowed this year, the local council wanted to mark the occasion and set up something for the public to view and enjoy.
Father’s Day lands on Sunday 20th June this year, and will be happening just a few short weeks after several establishments were allowed to reopen in Malta following positive signs in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
With summer on our doorstep and more places to visit now than over the last few months, a quick trip to Nadur to grab a selfie with your dad in front of this sign this weekend is officially no longer out of the question.
