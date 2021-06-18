Nadur Sets Up Bright Wooden Structure Dedicated To Dads For Father’s Day

Father’s day is right around the corner, and one Gozitan town has decided to mark the event by installing a bright, eye-catching sign dedicated to daddies everywhere.

The new Nadur installation consists of three large, red symbols representing a love heart and ‘Pa’ for father.

Standing at three metres in height, it’s been placed in the pjazza of Nadur and will remain there until Monday.

With external festivities not being allowed this year, the local council wanted to mark the occasion and set up something for the public to view and enjoy.