Nanna Rita Azzopardi Remembered For Her Humility After Balcony Collapses In Birżebbuġa

A 75-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa is being remembered for her humility and welcoming demeanour after suddenly losing her life in a balcony collapse.

Rita Azzopardi died after her home’s balcony in Triq is-Sebħ, Birżebbuġa at around 7.15pm last night.

Rita was reportedly washing the balcony at the time, when the balcony’s balustrades gave way. She fell around one storey.

Police were called in but the woman was declared dead on scene. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Rita was both a mother and a nanna, and is being described as a quiet woman who enjoyed staying at home.