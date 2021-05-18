Nationalist MP Proposes Giving Money From COVID-19 Fines To Frontliners As Bonus

A Nationalist MP has proposed that all money generated from Covid-19 fines should be donated to frontliners fighting the pandemic in the form of a bonus.

Malta’s enforcement authorities have generated at least €317,460 this year from fining people in breach of the nation’s mandatory mask laws, money MP Hermann Schiavone believes should be put to good use.

“The government should consider that the money collected from fines tied with the pandemic should be distributed to frontliners as a bonus,” he said on Facebook.

Since January, 12,210 mask fines have been issued, out of which 52% have been paid.

Last year, the hard work of frontliners was celebrated in numerous ways, including a brief moment of applause from people’s balconies that reverberated across Malta.

Meanwhile, the country has made huge strides in its vaccination campaign and officially became the country to have vaccinated most citizens this week, surpassing now second-placed Israel.

With the end of the pandemic in sight (fingers crossed), it might be time to give something extra to all those who have stood on the frontlines over the past year and saw us through these turbulent times.

Do you think frontliners deserve a bonus? Let us know below