Nationalist Party Appoints MEP Candidate Peter Agius As Chief Spokesperson

Nationalist Party MEP candidate Peter Agius is to be appointed the party’s chief spokesperson as the party attempts to improve its outreach efforts among voters.

In a Facebook post today, Agius said that he had said yes to party leader Bernard Grech’s call.

“Bernard Grech called me and I said yes,” Agius wrote.

“Surveys show that we are facing an uphill struggle. But the present gap is a call for us to roll up our sleeves and give a helping hand. To change things in the country we need to help the PN.”

He urged his followers to “change what they didn’t like”.

“This is what I shall be doing. I will be helping Bernard Grech and the Nationalist Party reach more people.”