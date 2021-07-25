Nationalist Party Appoints MEP Candidate Peter Agius As Chief Spokesperson
Nationalist Party MEP candidate Peter Agius is to be appointed the party’s chief spokesperson as the party attempts to improve its outreach efforts among voters.
In a Facebook post today, Agius said that he had said yes to party leader Bernard Grech’s call.
“Bernard Grech called me and I said yes,” Agius wrote.
“Surveys show that we are facing an uphill struggle. But the present gap is a call for us to roll up our sleeves and give a helping hand. To change things in the country we need to help the PN.”
He urged his followers to “change what they didn’t like”.
“This is what I shall be doing. I will be helping Bernard Grech and the Nationalist Party reach more people.”
Agius is known to be one of the more social media savvy politicians and will be tasked with, among other things, spreading the party’s message through new means of communication.
Agius obtained the fourth-highest number of votes from the PN’s side in the 2019 MEP elections.
Before that, he was a part of European Parliament president Antonio Tajani’s team and was also the head of the European Parliament office in Malta.
The appointment follows a shake-up within the PN ranks that has seen a number of new faces brought on board as the country heads towards a general election.
What do you make of this appointment?