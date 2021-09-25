Nationalist Party Backs Call For Free Diabetes Glucose Monitors To Be Included In Budget
The Nationalist Party has come out in favour of a proposal by Malta’s Diabetes Association for the state to provide patients with free blood glucose monitors.
The associations yesterday called on the government to include the proposal in the upcoming budget after a pilot project that saw the monitors given to children under 16 years of age proved to be life-changing for families.
Given the success of the programme, the association wants to see it extended to all Type 1 Diabetes sufferers, irrespective of their age.
In a statement this morning, the Nationalist Party said it would be adding the proposal to its own pre-budget document.
MPs Mario Galea and Claudette Buttigieg noted that around the world, patients were being taught and helped to participate more actively in their healthcare.
“Blood glucose monitoring offers this opportunity to diabetes patients, for them to better control their blood sugar levels,” read the statement.
Not only did the monitors make life easier for diabetes patients, but they also give them control and dignity over their condition.
The MPs added that they hoped the government would include the proposal in the budget for next year.
