Nationalist Party Backs Call For Free Diabetes Glucose Monitors To Be Included In Budget

The Nationalist Party has come out in favour of a proposal by Malta’s Diabetes Association for the state to provide patients with free blood glucose monitors.

The associations yesterday called on the government to include the proposal in the upcoming budget after a pilot project that saw the monitors given to children under 16 years of age proved to be life-changing for families.

Given the success of the programme, the association wants to see it extended to all Type 1 Diabetes sufferers, irrespective of their age.