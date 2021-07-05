Nationalist Party Demands Robert Abela Fire MP Rosianne Cutajar In Wake Of Ethics Breach

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has called for Prime Minister Robert Abela to sack MP Rosianne Cutajar after she was found to be in breach of ethics for failing to declare a brokerage fee from the sale of a property to Yorgen Fenech.

“As long as she remains, Robert Abela will confirm that he is a continuation of his predecessor,” Grech said in a statement.

“[Abela] continues to defend those who continue to harm the reputation of our country. Our country needs to be led by serious and mature politicians, today before tomorrow,” he said.

A report by the Standards Commissioner published today found Cutajar to be in breach of ethics for pocketing some €46,500 for brokering a Mdina property deal involving Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cutajar was Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms when she resigned in the wake of the investigation by the Standards Commissioner.

Following the publication of the report, Abela confirmed her resignation permanently, excluding her from his Cabinet.

However, the Nationalist Party is demanding that Abela remove her as MP following the news.

“If he really wants to put the national interest first, he must without further delay ask Rosianne Cutajar to resign as a Member of Parliament,” it said.

