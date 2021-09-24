Nationalist Party Proposes Slashing VAT Rate For Hotels And Restaurants To 7% 

The Nationalist Party is proposing the lowering of the current 18% VAT rate to 7% for restaurants and hotels in a bid to aid the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference in Gozo, the party’s chief spokesperson Peter Agius and candidate Ivan Castillo said the proposal was one of over 100 included in its document on the way forward for tourism after the pandemic. Another proposal will see tax due to the state repaid over a five-year period.

Agius noted that a reduction in the VAT rate was possible through derogations to European directives, adding that it would result in more investment at a time when the sector needed it.