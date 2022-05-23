Naxxar Gourmet Steakhouse Hosting Delicious Fundraiser For Maltese Twins With Rare Disability
One of Malta’s tastiest steakhouses is hosting a night for a good cause – raising funds for the Len and Jacob Wellness Fund.
Brass&Knuckle will be celebrating its Sixth Anniversary on Tuesday, 24th May – and to celebrate in style, they are giving 100% of proceeds directly to the Len and Jacob Wellness Fund.
Len and Jacob suffer from Infantile Refsum Disease, an evolving movement disorder that leads to learning difficulties and dysphasia. Their disability is an incredibly rare degenerative disease that is threatening their mobility, speech and causing a number of other complications.
The twins require costly therapy, and that’s where Brass&Knuckle are stepping in.
“Brass&Knuckle is a family run gourmet steakhouse in Naxxar, and from the outset I wanted to create a business that embraces ethical practices and gives back to community,” Mark Zammit, Brass&Knuckle owner, said.
“Everybody can help a little and we aim to do our part. Join us for a specially planned five-course meal sponsored by JP Imports, with carefully curated wine pairing by our sponsors Cleland&Souchet & Atelier Michael Attard for a memorable night out to help a good cause.”
You can book your table by following this link – and any and all donations are welcome at their GoFundMe page.
You can also donate using the below details:
Account Name : Len and Jacob Wellness Fund
IBAN: MT04VALL22013000000050014493242
Tag someone who need to see this!