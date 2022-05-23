Naxxar Gourmet Steakhouse Hosting Delicious Fundraiser For Maltese Twins With Rare Disability

One of Malta’s tastiest steakhouses is hosting a night for a good cause – raising funds for the Len and Jacob Wellness Fund.

Brass&Knuckle will be celebrating its Sixth Anniversary on Tuesday, 24th May – and to celebrate in style, they are giving 100% of proceeds directly to the Len and Jacob Wellness Fund.

Len and Jacob suffer from Infantile Refsum Disease, an evolving movement disorder that leads to learning difficulties and dysphasia. Their disability is an incredibly rare degenerative disease that is threatening their mobility, speech and causing a number of other complications.

The twins require costly therapy, and that’s where Brass&Knuckle are stepping in.