Naxxar Higher Secondary School Students To Strike Against Physical Classes In Protest On Friday

Students at Naxxar’s Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School will not be attending classes as part of a protest against physical lectures at their school amidst a worsening pandemic.

As part of the strike, which will last all day Friday, students will not attend physical lessons in the school’s classrooms – and some will also not attend online lessons.

This may not be the only protest planned by students, with organisers planning to see how the situation develops before planning further protests in a bid to protect their safety from COVID-19.

“It’s hard, but it’s an attempt and it’s better than doing nothing,” one student who will be attending the protest told Lovin Malta.

The strike comes as other schools, like Junior College, have turned fully to online learning. GCHSS students were instead sent a letter saying the school’s classes intend to continue as they are, leading to students’ ire.

Just last week, the government closed restaurants and urged companies that hadn’t yet switched to remote working to do so if possible.

Students have already taken to social media to complain about the risk they are being put in because they study at the school.