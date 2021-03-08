Naxxar Higher Secondary School Students To Strike Against Physical Classes In Protest On Friday
Students at Naxxar’s Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School will not be attending classes as part of a protest against physical lectures at their school amidst a worsening pandemic.
As part of the strike, which will last all day Friday, students will not attend physical lessons in the school’s classrooms – and some will also not attend online lessons.
This may not be the only protest planned by students, with organisers planning to see how the situation develops before planning further protests in a bid to protect their safety from COVID-19.
“It’s hard, but it’s an attempt and it’s better than doing nothing,” one student who will be attending the protest told Lovin Malta.
The strike comes as other schools, like Junior College, have turned fully to online learning. GCHSS students were instead sent a letter saying the school’s classes intend to continue as they are, leading to students’ ire.
Just last week, the government closed restaurants and urged companies that hadn’t yet switched to remote working to do so if possible.
Students have already taken to social media to complain about the risk they are being put in because they study at the school.
Students have petitioned school authorities to turn to online classes, to no avail.
However, GCHSS officials instead sent a circular to parents and students, informing them that it has stepped up its enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in light of a rise in virus cases and that students who break the rules will be immediately suspended for “several days”.
Rules include wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance at all times while on campus, a ban on sports activities, and an obligation for students following online lessons from school to fill in an online form for contact tracing purposes.
They have also pledged to adopt a “zero-tolerance” approach to any students not following these measures.