Naxxar Mayor Rejects Bernard Grech’s Call To Resign Over Trade Fair Development Vote 

Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami has refused to resign her post over an alleged conflict of interest, spurning a request by her party’s leader Bernard Grech.

In a statement, Muscat Fenech Adami said she is morally convinced that she acted transparently and in line with political ethics when voting in favour of a major development project on the car park of the former Trade Fair.

“I conscientiously believe both on a personal and political level, I have acted with transparency and political ethics, while together with the councillors, I have sought the interests of the locality and our residents,” she said.

“Therefore, I am morally convinced that I must continue my work as mayor of Naxxar. This is also in line with the strong mandate given to me by Naxxar residents to play this role, which should not be undermined by any political game, especially when it is not based on facts.”