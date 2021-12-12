​​PN Asks Naxxar Mayor To Resign Over Conflict Of Interest In Development At Former Trade Fair 

The PN has asked for Naxxar Mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami to resign from her role following revelations over a conflict of interest involving a controversial development she voted in favour of.

Muscat Fenech Adami, who is a PN mayor of the locality, serves as the company secretary in a firm partly owned by Edwin Mintoff, the architect of the project, Malta Today reported.

The mayor voted in favour of the project on the former trade fair grounds, even though the council objected to the building’s height.

The company in question, Chalet Bulgari was formed in 2007. Mintoff has a 14% shareholding.

Secretary-General Michael Piccinino has now asked for her resignation, following discussions with leader Bernard Grech.

If she fails to resign, the case will be taken before a disciplinary committee.

The party reiterated that it expects the highest standards from its representatives.

