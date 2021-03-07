Naxxar Sixth Form Students Appeal For Fully Online Lessons As School Pledges To Suspend Rule-Breakers

Several students who attend the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School in Naxxar have petitioned their sixth form to go fully online in light of the COVID-19 situation.

Besides reducing their risk of exposure to COVID-19, student Christopher Casha said in a petition that a return to fully online lessons will reduce stress and anxiety levels, eliminate unnecessary travel time and ensure everyone is able to participate in all lessons.

“As Post-Secondary students, despite the current circumstances and strict rules, we still are doing our utmost best,” the petition reads. “Self-motivated hard-working students that are determined to do better despite the increased workload and stress. We are doing our part, now kindly, do yours!”

This week, GCHSS issued a circular to parents and students, informing them that it has stepped up its enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in light of a rise in virus cases and that students who break the rules will be immediately suspended for “several days”.

Rules include wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance at all times while on campus, a ban on sports activities, and an obligation for students following online lessons from school to fill in an online form for contact tracing purposes.