Nazzareno Vassallo And Dr Juice Founder Hailed For Their Inspiring Efforts In EY Awards
Ernst & Young have revealed the winners for the fourth edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year and EY’s Rising Star Award, offering the prestigious prizes to Vassallo Group’s Nazzareno Vassallo and Dr Juice’s John Winfield respectively.
Vassallo is the Chairman of the Vassallo Group who are renowned across several sectors in Malta’s local market, including property, construction, furniture, elderly, disability and hospitality among many others.
With this win, he will go on to represent Malta and compete in EY’s World Entrepreneur of the Year award together with business leaders from over 60 countries.
This prestigious competition has been held by EY for over three decades and includes a global network of over 50,000 entrepreneurs. In many ways, it is considered a global benchmark for capturing today’s and tomorrow’s entrepreneurial spirit.
In Malta, the awards help promote entrepreneurship across the islands to encourage businesses to grow both locally and globally – to always be innovative and strive for greatness.
Previous winners have included David Darmanin (Hotjar), Mr Alfred Pisani (Corinthia Group) and Mr Angelo Xuereb (AX Holdings).
EY’s Rising Star award meanwhile was presented to Dr Juice’s Founder and Managing Director John Winfield.
EY’s Malta’s Country Managing Partner, Ronald Attard, highlighted that Dr Juice’s win represented “a seasoned entrepreneur whose long-term vision and perseverance has undoubtedly served as an inspiration to many”.
“The Rising Star is a captivating success story on how to promote a healthy lifestyle”, Attard continued, highlighting his certainty that in the recovery from COVID-19, entrepreneurship will undoubtedly be the driving in the process.
Melita Ltd, the Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of SME’s all support the awards. The Director of Business Services for Melita, Malcolm Briffa, highlight that “Up-and-coming entrepreneurs who create novel business opportunities are a true source of inspiration for Melita”.
He continued by re-affirming that “our support of the Rising Star Award recognises the hard work and talent needed to create and grow a nascent business, bringing the individuals their businesses to the fore, not only to be recognised by their peers but also to serve as a motivation for us all.”
