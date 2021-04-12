Nazzareno Vassallo And Dr Juice Founder Hailed For Their Inspiring Efforts In EY Awards

Ernst & Young have revealed the winners for the fourth edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year and EY’s Rising Star Award, offering the prestigious prizes to Vassallo Group’s Nazzareno Vassallo and Dr Juice’s John Winfield respectively.

Vassallo is the Chairman of the Vassallo Group who are renowned across several sectors in Malta’s local market, including property, construction, furniture, elderly, disability and hospitality among many others.

With this win, he will go on to represent Malta and compete in EY’s World Entrepreneur of the Year award together with business leaders from over 60 countries.

This prestigious competition has been held by EY for over three decades and includes a global network of over 50,000 entrepreneurs. In many ways, it is considered a global benchmark for capturing today’s and tomorrow’s entrepreneurial spirit.

In Malta, the awards help promote entrepreneurship across the islands to encourage businesses to grow both locally and globally – to always be innovative and strive for greatness.

Previous winners have included David Darmanin (Hotjar), Mr Alfred Pisani (Corinthia Group) and Mr Angelo Xuereb (AX Holdings).