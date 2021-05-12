Nearly 15,000 Since 2016: Malta Sees An Average Of Eight Hit-And-Runs Every Single Day

While road-related incidents are not a new story in Malta, it is still surprising to learn that Maltese police have consistently reported nearly 3,000 hit-and-runs per year over the last five years.

That’s just under an average of eight hit-and-runs every single day.

The statistics come in the wake of a Sliema hit-and-run incident that Lovin Malta shed light on last week, in which the widow of Clifford Micallef, a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run twelve years ago, fell victim to a similar incident herself.

Reaching out to the Police, Lovin Malta has learned that from 2016 to April 2021, Police have reported a grand total of 14,419 hit-and-run incidents with a general trend of between 2,600 to 2,900 hit-and-runs noted per year.

In total the annual statistics for reported hit-and-runs in Malta over the past five years are 2,672 (2016), 2,821 (2017), 2,915 (2018), 2,962 (2019), 2,377 (2020) and 672 (April, 2021).

These statistics include three incident types: Involuntary Damage by hit-and-run, Wilful Damage by hit-and-run and Road Traffic Incident by hit-and-run.

This trend also shows a consistent level of hit-and-runs, interrupted only in 2020 due to what was likely the lockdown measures set in place by the pandemic’s arrival on the islands.