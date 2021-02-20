Nearly 200 New COVID-19 Patients And Two Deaths Registered In Malta In The Last 24 Hours

There were 199 new COVID-19 patients registered in Malta in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

This was found after 3,100 swabs tests were carried out.

Meanwhile, two more victims succumbed to the virus, meaning the total death toll has reached 303.

A 92-year-old woman passed away at Gozo General Hospital while an 84-year-old man died receiving treatment at Mater Dei.