Nearly 200 New COVID-19 Patients And Two Deaths Registered In Malta In The Last 24 Hours
There were 199 new COVID-19 patients registered in Malta in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed.
This was found after 3,100 swabs tests were carried out.
Meanwhile, two more victims succumbed to the virus, meaning the total death toll has reached 303.
A 92-year-old woman passed away at Gozo General Hospital while an 84-year-old man died receiving treatment at Mater Dei.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•02•2021
Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 20 February 2021
With 106 new recoveries, Malta’s active cases rose slightly to 2,526.
Until yesterday, 62,059 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered,19,828 of which were second doses.
Tag someone that needs to know this