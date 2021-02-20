د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Nearly 200 New COVID-19 Patients And Two Deaths Registered In Malta In The Last 24 Hours

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There were 199 new COVID-19 patients registered in Malta in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

This was found after 3,100 swabs tests were carried out.

Meanwhile, two more victims succumbed to the virus, meaning the total death toll has reached 303.

A 92-year-old woman passed away at Gozo General Hospital while an 84-year-old man died receiving treatment at Mater Dei.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•02•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 20 February 2021

With 106 new recoveries, Malta’s active cases rose slightly to 2,526. 

Until yesterday, 62,059 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered,19,828 of which were second doses.

Tag someone that needs to know this 

READ NEXT: Three People To Be Charged With Having Forged COVID-19 Tests In Malta

Sam is an over-caffeinated artist fighting for a cooler and freer world, one article, song or impromptu protest at a time. Hit her up with thought-provoking ideas or dreams at [email protected] or @princess.wonderful on Instagram.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?