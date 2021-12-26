Nearly 500 Malta Flights Cancelled As Travel Restrictions ‘Destroying Consumer Confidence’

“Uncoordinated” travel restrictions across Europe has led to a major slowdown in air travel to and from Malta, with 480 flights set to operate over the next few weeks cancelled or postponed.

With Europe rolling out mitigation measures to combat another wave of COVID-19 hitting a number of countries, the chief executive at Malta International Airport Alan Borg told the Times of Malta that the trends appearing for the first quarter of 2022 were already worrying.

“The hotchpotch of uncoordinated travel restrictions across Europe is confusing passengers and destroying consumer confidence in air travel, leaving airports and airlines to bear the brunt of hasty, haphazard decisions,” Borg said.

Travellers usually book around 246,000 seats over 87 routes to and from Malta during the holiday season. However, this season does not seem to be able to reach those usual milestones.