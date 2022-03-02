Neighbours Heard Lawrence Abina And Rita Ellul ‘Arguing’ Evening Of Għajnsielem Murder As Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

Ghanaian national Lawrence Abina has been charged with the murder of Rita Ellul in court today. The 30-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Lovin Malta is informed that nearby neighbours heard shouting coming from the pair’s Għajnsielem residence on Friday evening.

The next morning, she was found dead in bed, with her face discoloured; however, there were no indications of foul play initially, and it was Abina himself that called police.

Ellul was allegedly placed in bed in a “natural” state, and a cup of fresh coffee had even been placed on the nearby cabinet, implying it was a normal morning. Ellul is believed to have died at around 6am Saturday morning – however, police only visited around noon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Lovin Malta is informed that the police took the man into custody on Saturday – however, it was only after an autopsy was concluded yesterday that homicide began to be suspected, not least due to the fact that injuries were found on Ellul’s neck and chest.