Neil Agius Receives State Honour After Breaking World Record For Longest Unassisted Swim 

Swimmer Neil Agius has been honoured with a Medal for Service to the Republic (Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika) after he broke the world record for the longest non-stop, unassisted swim. President George Vella conferred this award on Agius during today’s Republic Day honours list, where the state pays public tribute to Maltese citizens who distinguish themselves in different fields of endeavour.

Agius swam 125.6km from Linosa to Gozo in just over 52 hours last summer, breaking the previous world record for the longest non-stop unassisted swim. His swim aimed to raise awareness about plastic pollution at sea as part of the Wave of Change campaign he helped establish. A Lovin Malta video of his arrival at Xlendi to a cheering crowd has been viewed over 10 million times and you can re-live the moment below.

Cover photo: Left: Neil Agius with his medal (Photo: Neil Agius: Instagram), Right: Neil Agius arriving at Xlendi after his grueling swim Well done Neil!

READ NEXT: Sean Meli Awarded Medal For Bravery After Heroic Sliema Rescue Of Drowning Chinese Teen