Nena: ‘My Husband Lippu Always Brought Me Flowers, Now I Am Reciprocating’

A Maltese widower has opened up about her dedication to her late husband, even eight years after he passed away.

“When my husband Lippu was alive he always brought me flowers, now I am reciprocating,” Nena told The People of Malta. “He always respected me and was very romantic.”

Sharing an image of Nena laying flowers at the grave of her beloved, the page spoke to the widower about the love that grew between the pair over the years until she lost him eight years ago.

“We did not have children so our love grew over time.”