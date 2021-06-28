Neptunes Outgun St Julian’s To Win Waterpolo Cup In Dramatic Finale

Neptunes WPSC, the two-time winners of Malta’s waterpolo Enemed Cup, beat out San Ġiljan ASC in a dramatic finale yesterday.

With a final score of 8-9, Neptunes said “those who laugh last, laugh best” in a Facebook post.

They started off confident against San Giljan as Jake Muscat, who scored of four goals in total, marshalled the team through the first session. However, San Ġiljan instilled confidence as it managed to win the session with a score of 2-1.

Though the first session of the game was a setback, resilience helped the Neptunes bounce back. Muscat snatched an impressive hat-trick in the second session which ended with the Neptunes ahead 3-1, and 4-3 overall.