Neptunes Outgun St Julian’s To Win Waterpolo Cup In Dramatic Finale
Neptunes WPSC, the two-time winners of Malta’s waterpolo Enemed Cup, beat out San Ġiljan ASC in a dramatic finale yesterday.
With a final score of 8-9, Neptunes said “those who laugh last, laugh best” in a Facebook post.
They started off confident against San Giljan as Jake Muscat, who scored of four goals in total, marshalled the team through the first session. However, San Ġiljan instilled confidence as it managed to win the session with a score of 2-1.
Though the first session of the game was a setback, resilience helped the Neptunes bounce back. Muscat snatched an impressive hat-trick in the second session which ended with the Neptunes ahead 3-1, and 4-3 overall.
Balance was maintained in the third session, as it was 5-5 when Jeremy Abela put Neptunes in front again in the last four seconds.
The final session was a nail-biting affair as it was Neptunes, through Muscat, who widened the gap to two-goals.
Saints’ captain Matthew Zammit reduced the deficit making a goal from a penalty, resulting in an equal score of 7-7.
With just one minute remaining, Alec Fenech again beat a stunned Jake Tanti. San Ġiljan was awarded another penalty and Zammit made no mistake 28 seconds from time.
With only 9.5 seconds from time, Neptunes roared into attack as James Spiteri Staines made the winning point in this dramatic finale, resulting in a final score of 8-9.