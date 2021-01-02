NET TV Denies Censoring Adrian Delia, Says His Donation Coincided Exactly With PN Leader’s Annual Broadcast Spot

NET TV has denied allegations that it intentionally sabotaged former PN leader Adrian Delia presenting a donation to Dar tal-Providenza last night by switching to a broadcast of current PN leader Bernard Grech.

Allegations were made by online commentators who questioned whether the party-owned TV station purposefully cut the transmission the moment Delia appeared on the 12-hour live marathon.

“Net TV didn’t stop its transmission, we wouldn’t censor our own MPs,” Karl Gouder, head of NET TV told Lovin Malta.

“In fact the second time he was there we aired it,” he said.

Gouder explained that Delia’s first appearance on the show coincided with an annual broadcast spot belonging to the Opposition Leader to deliver his Christmas message. Shortly after, Net TV switched to its news broadcast.

“Net TV stopped at 7:17/18pm for a Christmas message from our leader. It has been like this for a while. We then had an advert break and went to the news,” Gouder continued.

“Unfortunately, Delia went on at 7:18pm,” he said.

Delia first appeared on the show to present a €22,725 cheque to the home. He then appeared for a second time, this time with a cheque of €500,000 on behalf of a Tunisian sponsor of the Sliema Wanderers FC – the legitimacy of which is also being questioned by online commentators.

A record of €2,531,540 was raised during the 12-hour marathon last night.

Despite the clashes in scheduling, NET News omitted Delia’s notable donation in its writeup of the evening.

Delia was ousted by Grech as Opposition Leader over summer in the wake of a political crisis within the PN.

Though he isn’t leader of the party anymore, Delia has confirmed that he will contest on the party’s ticket in the next general election.

