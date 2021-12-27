Netflix Actress And Her Mother Fined Thousands After Paceville Police Incident In Gentleman’s Club

A British mother and her daughter have pleaded guilty to a number of charges in court and fined thousands after being arrested in Paceville on Boxing Day.

19-year-old actress Ameerah Falzon and her mother 49-year-old Serena Maria Falzon – both UK residents – were arrested after insulting three police officers in Paceville, breaching the public peace and failing to wear a mask in public, among other things, MaltaToday reported.

The incident stems after a situation arose inside a gentleman’s club, defence lawyer Jason Grima said in court today.

Grima said that security at a gentleman’s club in Paceville were “very rude” to the mother and daughter, who were unable to distinguish between the club’s staff and police officers who attempted to intervene and calm things down after things began to escalate.

The incident was captured on police body cam.

As a result, the pair were accused in court of insulting or threatening three police officers who were carrying out their duties in Paceville yesterday, breaching the peace, failing to observe mask-wearing regulations and disobeying legitimate police orders.

As the mother and daughter held hands in court, Grima noted that his clients “were here for a holiday and it ended really badly for them”.

Though young, Falzon has already landed roles in mainstream shows, including the BBC TV Series So Awkward as well as Netflix’s Hilda.