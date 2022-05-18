Neutrality Belongs In The Cemetery, Peppi Azzopardi Says As He Gushes Praise Over Ukraine’s Eurovision Victory

Renowned TV host Peppi Azzopardi has weighed in on Ukraine’s Eurovision victory, expressing his delight at how Europe sent out a political message and claiming that “neutrality belongs in the cemetery”.

“God forbid Ukraine didn’t win,” Azzopardi said as he shared a photo of a tearful Ukrainian boy waving goodbye to a friend while fleeing the war and recounting a tragic story of a Ukrainian boy who was killed on the same day as his wife gave birth.

“During the Eurovision, people around Europe voted for Ukraine’s song because they spoke in the name of the boy in the photo and in the name of that baby whose father died as soon as he entered the world,” he said. “People took a political decision, even if some – like myself – might have even liked Ukraine’s song more than, say, Sweden’s.”

“The people turned the Eurovision into a tool of protest.”