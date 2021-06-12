Never Say Die: NGOs Launch Crowdfunding Campaign To Mount Another Legal Challenge To DB Group Pembroke Permit

In a statement this morning, the NGOs said they planned to file legal actions against the “shameful” decision.

The project, which is being proposed by the DB Group, was approved by four votes to three by the Planning Authority’s board this week, despite objections from three local councils and some 30,000 residents.

A group of NGOs has launched a crowdfunding campaign in order to mount a legal challenge to the Planning Authority’s approval of a massive hotel and commercial complex on the former ITS site in Pembroke.

“Legal actions against such a massive project entail significant legal and professional fees that can only be sustained with the public’s contributions. Thus, the organisations are launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise the necessary funds for continuing their fight against DB’s greed and the authorities’ complicity,” read the statement.

The project was originally approved in 2018, but the permit was eventually revoked after it was challenged in court by a coalition of residents and NGOs.

“We are now determined to continue fighting this monstrosity by mounting further legal actions against this threat to our quality of life and our environment,” the NGOs said.

The two planned 18- and 17-storey towers and a 12-storey hotel, on public land in Pembroke, would be situated in a residential area and would impact areas of great natural sensitivity, as well as historical sites, the NGOs said.

“Everyone is against DB’s monstrosity – three Local Councils, many organisations and thousands of residents and objectors. We cannot let big business and public authorities run roughshod over the people’s will to protect its environment and quality of life. Everyone’s contribution – big or small – makes a huge difference!”

The NGOs behind the initiative are: