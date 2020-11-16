د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

New 17 Black Information Could Soon Be Shared With Maltese Authorities

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

New details surrounding Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black could soon be revealed after a United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador revealed that certain information would be shared with Maltese authorities.

“Since the complete request for this exchange of information was received late this summer, the Ministry of Justice has been gathering the requested information from our relevant authorities and I can confirm that they will shortly be sharing the first batch of this information with the Maltese authorities,” the UAE’s ambassador to the European Union, Mohamed Abushahab told the Times of Malta.

Fenech, the Tumas Group businessman charged in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was first revealed to be the owner of 17 Black in 2018. Malta’s FIAU had already been investigating the issue for months.

However, UAE authorities have been reluctant to share information on the company, rejecting several rotatory letters sent by Malta. It seems that developments over the last year could have changed that.

Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Enemalta forked out €10.3 million to purchase a Montenegrin wind farm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech.

Schembri and Mizzi were recently arrested over their links with Fenech. Sources have suggested that there exist potentially compromising messages between the three men.

Schembri and Mizzi are currently out on police bail until January 2021.

Do you think the information will be passed on to Maltese authorities?

READ NEXT: 64-Year-Old Passes Away After Testing Positive For COVID-19 In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK