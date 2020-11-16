New 17 Black Information Could Soon Be Shared With Maltese Authorities

New details surrounding Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black could soon be revealed after a United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador revealed that certain information would be shared with Maltese authorities.

“Since the complete request for this exchange of information was received late this summer, the Ministry of Justice has been gathering the requested information from our relevant authorities and I can confirm that they will shortly be sharing the first batch of this information with the Maltese authorities,” the UAE’s ambassador to the European Union, Mohamed Abushahab told the Times of Malta.

Fenech, the Tumas Group businessman charged in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was first revealed to be the owner of 17 Black in 2018. Malta’s FIAU had already been investigating the issue for months.

However, UAE authorities have been reluctant to share information on the company, rejecting several rotatory letters sent by Malta. It seems that developments over the last year could have changed that.

Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Enemalta forked out €10.3 million to purchase a Montenegrin wind farm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech.

Schembri and Mizzi were recently arrested over their links with Fenech. Sources have suggested that there exist potentially compromising messages between the three men.

Schembri and Mizzi are currently out on police bail until January 2021.

Do you think the information will be passed on to Maltese authorities?