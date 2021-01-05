New Board Will Investigate Decision To Fail First-Year BCOM Students For Cheating

The decision to fail all first year commerce students following the discovery of a cheating plot in a test is currently under review.

The Dean of the Faculty of Economics at the University of Malta said he would be appointing a new disciplinary board to review the decision taken.

“We are looking into the decision and I am setting up a new board to re-evaluate the information we have to finalise a better way forward.”

“Today I will be putting together a new board to ensure that the students who were innocent do not have to fail and that it will be a fairer decision,” the Dean told the Times of Malta.

The decision to fail all students was made by the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy after they became aware of a cheating plot in the form of 43 screenshots from a Facebook Messenger chat.

In the screenshots, students can be seen sharing answers to a test for the Quantitative Analysis for Business (EMA1008) module.

Studenti Demokristjani Maltin, a leading student organisation also said it will be looking into the matter further and offered its sympathies to those who did not cheat but were lumped in the same category as those who did.

The decision on whether to fail all students now lies with the new board which consists of the Dean and two other members.

What do you make of this? Let us know below