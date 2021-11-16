New Breast Cancer Treatment To Be Given Out In Malta

A new treatment for cancer will be available in Malta as the island begins the process to obtain it.

Pembrolizumab is a medicine used for negative ‘triple’ type breast cancer. It was certified by the European Medicines Authority on 19th October, and Malta’s Ministry of Health announced that it had “immediately’ started the process to acquire it for the island.

They continued to say that since 2017, 17 new cancer medicines have been given free of charge via the Government’s formulary, with over 500 patients a year benefitting from the medicines.

