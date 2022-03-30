New Cabinet: Ian Borg To Be Given Foreign Affairs, Chris Fearne Keeps Health Ministry

Early indications as to who will be named part of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s new cabinet have been revealed as a number of MPs were seen visiting the Office of the Prime Minister. With the official announcement set to be given imminently, it seems a number of big names have been moved around while others have been removed altogether. However, until then, here’s what Lovin Malta’s hearing alongside the latest national reports.

Ian Borg is set to be tasked with the Foreign Affairs ministry, moving on from the Transport and Roads portfolio. He will be handling EU matters and trade issues, according to the Times of Malta, taking over from Evarist Bartolo, who was not elected this round. Aaron Farrugia will be taking on Borg’s former portfolio, overseeing transport, infrastructure and capital projects. Former minister Carmelo Abela seems to have been left out of this administration’s cabinet. Jonathan Attard is set to be given the Justice Ministry, with it being unclear whether Edward Zammit Lewis will be tasked with any particular portfolio so far. Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi will be taking over planning, overseeing the Planning Authority and other projects, with Chris Agius remaining parliamentary secretary for planning. Owen Bonnici will be moved from Reforms to Culture after Jose Herrera also failed to get elected. Silvio Schembri is set to keep his Economy Ministry.

Chris Fearne, Byron Camilleri and Clayton Bartolo will retain their Health, Home Affairs and Tourism ministries respectively, though Camilleri will be taking on Malta’s golden passport scheme, Identity Malta and Reforms. Clyde Caruana, Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo, Roderick Galdes and Clifton Grima will also be retaining their respective ministries – Finance, Gozo, Agriculture, Housing and Education. New MPs Chris Bonnet and JoEttiene Abela will be taking on the role of parliamentary secretary for EU funds and parliamentary secretary for the elderly respectively.

The full cabinet is expected to be announced today, with Abela set to speak to his party this evening ahead of Freedom Day celebrations tomorrow. What do you make of the potential new cabinet?