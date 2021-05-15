New Coast Road Speed Cameras To Start Dishing Out Fines In Nine Days 

Two new speed cameras which have been installed along the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, will start issuing contraventions to speeding drivers from the 25th May.

In a statement, the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) – which is responsible for speed cameras and their administration – said that between yesterday and 23rd May, anyone caught speeding would receive a notification informing them they were driving faster than the limit.

As of 25th May, the camera will start to administer fines to anyone driving faster than 60km/h.

LESA said the cameras were installed following several studies of the area and following on from the recommendations of “multiple magisterial inquiries”.

In fact, the cameras have come in response to several horrific road accidents that have occurred on Malta’s most dangerous road over the past few years.

Between 2010 and 2018, the Coast Road saw six deaths and over 70 grievous injuries occurring.

