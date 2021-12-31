New COVID-19 Lockdown Would Starve Us To Death, Malta Hotels Association Head Warns 

As Malta faces a fresh period of COVID-19 uncertainty, the president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has warned that a third lockdown to contain the virus could spell the death knell for the crucial industry.

“If more measures are introduced, we’ll be sending out a clear signal that we don’t need to get boosted because it’s all for nothing,” Tony Zahra said when interviewed by Newsbook on Wednesday.

“I’m making it clear; we’ll be sending out a signal that all this is for nothing. So we can all stop and lock everyone at home with no need for people to take the booster because it’s all for nothing.”

“It’s either one or the other – we can’t keep taking boosters and all that and then get told that everywhere will have to close. You’re going to starve us to death.”

Noting studies that Omicron is less severe than earlier versions of the virus, Zahra said the virus can now be described as “any other flu”.

Chamber of SMES CEO Abigail Mamo also warned that Malta “won’t be able to cope” with new measures to contain the virus and that the government should instead focus on enforcement of the current measures.

Malta Employers Association director-general Joseph Farrugia said that any new measures should be “realistic” and properly enforced.

Malta has witnessed an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with over 10,000 people currently positive for the virus. However, hospitalisations have remained relatively stable and only six people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently receiving intensive care.