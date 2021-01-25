New Disabilities Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan To Appear On Lovin Daily At 10am

Samantha Pace Gasan, the 27-year-old new Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, will be appearing as a special guest on Tuesday’s episode of Lovin Daily.

At just 27, Pace Gasan has left her mark on Malta through grassroots activism – heralding minority rights, better sexual health and advocacy for diversity.

But beyond her professional achievements, it’s her perseverance despite a near-death experience that makes her an inspiration to watch.

“I try to make a difference in people’s lives, leave an impact. I feel responsible to contribute to a better world. If we all try and do one good deed for each other we will touch the hearts of many and the world will be a better place,” Pace Gasan wrote online.

Having been part of everything from the Malta Girl Guides to forming part of various committees on diversity to promote the rights of minorities, Pace Gasan went on to form part of other NGOs and groups like the National Board, where she represented youths.

She will be coming onto Lovin Daily as one of her first interviews, where she will take the public’s questions and lay out her vision for the role as Malta’s second ever Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

