New European Political Party Calls For Launch Of Cannabis Social Club Pilot Project In Malta 

Malta should set up a cannabis social club pilot project and should decriminalise all drugs, the European federalist party Volt has said.

The fledgling party, which intends to contest the next general election, has also urged the Maltese government to set up a pilot project in order to test the viability of cannabis social clubs.

The Maltese government recently proposed a white paper on the legalisation of cannabis and while the proposed reform has been welcomed by many, it has also been criticised for failing to address the matter of how users can procure cannabis.

Social clubs are non-profit entities that produce and distribute cannabis among a closed group of users. The model is employed in a number of countries across the world including Spain, where they are prevalent.

Volt Malta said it will be making submissions to the public consultation on the reform and will also be proposing that Malta implement the Portugese model on the decriminalisation of drugs.

It also suggested the setting up of a dedicated “Recreational Drugs Authority” which would be tasked with commissioning studies and proposing guidelines on all forms of drugs.

Volt stressed that Europe was full of “best-practice examples” on the regulation of cannabis that Malta should look to before implementing any reform.

Volt Europa is a political movement with a presence in 29 countries and over 25,000 members. It was established as an answer to the lulling political climate in the EU during Brexit.

Their policies revolve around citizen empowerment through grass-root projects, social justice and the digitisation of the economy.

The movement has one sitting Member of the European Parliament, German founder Damian Boeselager, and provides its members’ structures to set up their own national parties in the bloc.

In Malta, it was established by a 23-year-old Lithuanian man called Arnas Lasys in 2018.

