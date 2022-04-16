New Fire-Roasted Rotisserie In Ħandaq Is Taking Chicken To The Next Level

A new kitchen focused on fire-roasted rotisserie dishes is taking classic and modern plates to the next level. Chickeria, in Tal-Ħandaq, Qormi, has been rolling out everything from low-fat, healthier chicken options to full-on crunchy chicharrones since opening just days ago. Launched as a mainly-delivery-only service – though you can get a sweet 15% discount if you pick up the dishes yourself – the place has you covered in all aspects, even pairing its uniquely made beers with dishes.

1. Their whole chicken, made on Portuguese rotisserie spits, delivers a tender, lower-fat option for anyone looking for full flavours without the baggage. Choose your chicken cut and watch it over an applewood and charcoal flame; the chickens are brined for 48 hours, keeping it juicy on the inside and crispy and BBQ’d up on the outside.

2. But you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you skipped out on their different types of wings… Are you team Korean Fried Chicken or Ras el Hanout?

3. …or the chorizo and chicharrone (crispy chicken skins) sides… The chorizo comes with chili and lime crema, while the crispy skins are sweet paprika and garlic flavour.

4. And if you feeling real hungry, you need to order their huge buttermilk chicken thigh burger, with some banging coleslaw to cut through and elevate the flavours. You might need a plus one to handle this…

5. And they’ve got some vegetarian options as well, with halloumi burgers, ciabattas as well as some killer salads rounding off the menu. Get some greens into your life

6. Best of all, you can even grab some Malta-made beer to accompany that delicious chicken.

Chickeria is all about prepping the ingredients prior to cooking to maximise flavour and taste without adding oils or grease to the food. Having just opened, they are available for orders from 5pm onwards, though they plan on opening for lunch soon – and are doing Easter Sunday lunch as a one-off. If you are looking for a unique approach to chicken coupled with some flavourful and special dishes, you might want to hit up Chickeria next time you’re planning dinner.

