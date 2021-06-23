New Foodie Show Celebrating Malta’s Michelin Dishes And Restaurants Launches Today
Food lovers, today is the day: Lovin Malta’s new foodie series has launched! Get ready for an episode full of flavour as we kick off the series with a visit to the beloved Hammett’s Maċina in Senglea – a stunning Michelin Plate eatery.
The Michelin Plate recognises the eatery’s talent in the kitchen, fresh supply of produce and the ambition and resources that make a good restaurant great.
The historic building the restaurant is located in was built 500 years ago by the Knights of St. John, meaning you’ll get to enjoy exquisite food in a beautiful environment rich with historic architecture.
With a love for great food, you can rest assured knowing that the talents in the kitchen cultivate a culture of respect and know exactly how to present the most luxurious dishes, while skilled barmen whip up the most delicious drinks.
Hammett’s Maċina presents the finest flavours of Mediterranean cuisine, and its culinary concepts are bound to amaze. Everything you’ll savour is carefully crafted and curated with only the best ingredients.
But without spoiling too much, let’s just say Hammett’s Maċina is one of Malta’s favourites, and we can’t wait to let you in on all it has to offer.
In the next episodes of Lovin Recommends: Michelin Edition, we explore Michelin recommended, awarded and Michelin-starred restaurants around the Maltese Islands.
Savouring the best of Maltese and international cuisine, Malta’s finest restaurants are featured in this visual culinary guide.
The series showcases the most unique elements each restaurant has to offer, from design and decor to the bar skills of mixologists – which are exactly the things that make these restaurants Michelin-recommended or starred.
Join us on our culinary journey through a select group of dining establishments, where you’ll get to know the ins and outs of Malta’s very best eateries.