New Foodie Show Celebrating Malta’s Michelin Dishes And Restaurants Launches Today

Food lovers, today is the day: Lovin Malta’s new foodie series has launched! Get ready for an episode full of flavour as we kick off the series with a visit to the beloved Hammett’s Maċina in Senglea – a stunning Michelin Plate eatery.

The Michelin Plate recognises the eatery’s talent in the kitchen, fresh supply of produce and the ambition and resources that make a good restaurant great.

The historic building the restaurant is located in was built 500 years ago by the Knights of St. John, meaning you’ll get to enjoy exquisite food in a beautiful environment rich with historic architecture.

With a love for great food, you can rest assured knowing that the talents in the kitchen cultivate a culture of respect and know exactly how to present the most luxurious dishes, while skilled barmen whip up the most delicious drinks.

Hammett’s Maċina presents the finest flavours of Mediterranean cuisine, and its culinary concepts are bound to amaze. Everything you’ll savour is carefully crafted and curated with only the best ingredients.

But without spoiling too much, let’s just say Hammett’s Maċina is one of Malta’s favourites, and we can’t wait to let you in on all it has to offer.