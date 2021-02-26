New Għadira Bay Parking Lot Unveiled With Space For 350 Vehicles

A new parking lot promising to provide better access to Għadira Bay in Mellieħa has been unveiled.

The lot, which is located on the hill leaving Għadira in the Ċirkewwa direction, was unveiled in a video by Projects Plus, a government entity.

350 cars will be able to park in the lot, which is situated right near the bay. The lot will be open to the public and is set to be fully accessible in time for summer.