New Għadira Bay Parking Lot Unveiled With Space For 350 Vehicles
A new parking lot promising to provide better access to Għadira Bay in Mellieħa has been unveiled.
The lot, which is located on the hill leaving Għadira in the Ċirkewwa direction, was unveiled in a video by Projects Plus, a government entity.
350 cars will be able to park in the lot, which is situated right near the bay. The lot will be open to the public and is set to be fully accessible in time for summer.
Parkeġġ Pubbliku Ġdid fl-Għadira
Transport Minister Ian Borg shared an image of the lot at night during a test run of the area’s lighting.
“I look towards summer for this parking lot to be enjoyed by the Maltese and Gozitan people, particularly those who love to enjoy this beautiful bay in the north of our country,” he said.
Għadira Bay remains one of the most popular beaches in Malta, with huge crowds turning up daily to enjoy the soft sands and its warm, shallow waters during the summer seasons – as well as any hot day.