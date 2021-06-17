د . إAEDSRر . س

New Marsaxlokk Health Centre Will Soon Offer GU Clinic Services

A community health centre inaugurated in Marsaxlokk today will soon begin providing services related to sexual health.

The Marsaxlokk centre will begin receiving patients from Monday and will offer family doctor services, a nurse-led clinic, physiotherapy and podiatry services among other.

GU Clinic services will not be available from next week as training is still undergoing to have the necessary resources.

The government aims to provide sexual health services in all health centres around Malta and Gozo, starting from Marsaxlokk and soon after Mellieha.

The GU clinic will continue to offer services at Mater Dei Hospital.

Marsaxlokk’s new health centre was funded by the social development fund that gets its money from the Citizenship by Investment scheme.

Do you agree with sexual health services being decentralised among community centres? 

