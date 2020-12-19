New Imrieħel Flyover Will Spell The End Of Qormi’s Green Lungs, Moviment Graffitti Warn

“In addition, the flyover will mean the destruction of a huge water reservoir and the uprooting of a number of protected olive and pomegranate trees, some of which date hundreds of years,” the group warned.

They warned the project, the plans of which are currently unavailable, will take 20 tumoli of arable land from farmers and destroy one of Qormi’s last “green lungs”.

Activist group Movement Graffiti joined concerned residents and Qormi farmers to protest plans to build a new flyover in the Imrieħel bypass.

“We question what is the logic behind this project,” the residents said in a statement.

“There is nothing to be gained in terms of traffic flow since this flyover will create a new bottleneck closer to the roundabout leading to Qormi, and we suspect that this project is being carried out to service the commercial developments in Imriehel,” they stressed.

The flyover will also engulf the new pedestrian footbridge connecting Imrieħel and Qormi and possibly affect a historical watchtower dating back 500 years.

A Moviment Graffiti spokesperson also criticised Infrastructure Malta’s behaviour branding it as “an arrogant and blatant show of bullying.”

The activist group criticised CEO Ing. Frederick Azzopardi for “engineering a systematic campaign against farmers, driving them out of their lands to appease various developers and commercial interests, whilst resorting to threats and lies, typical of somebody who has things to hide.

Moviment Graffitti pledged its commitment to preserving the quality of life of farmers and residents across the island.

