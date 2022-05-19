New Law Regulating Maltese Zoos Will Be Published In Coming Weeks, Junior Minister Pledges

Long-awaited draft legislation regulating the operation of zoos in Malta will be published in the coming weeks, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said pledged today.

As Bugeja Said’s ministry launched a new public consultation for a proposed holistic animal welfare strategy, Lovin Malta asked her what became of the zoo consultation strategy

“I’m aware that the consultation process has been finalised and the law will be issued in the near future, we don’t have the exact timeline but I made it a priority to try and finish it in a few weeks time. I’m adamant about this…”