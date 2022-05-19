New Law Regulating Maltese Zoos Will Be Published In Coming Weeks, Junior Minister Pledges
Long-awaited draft legislation regulating the operation of zoos in Malta will be published in the coming weeks, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said pledged today.
As Bugeja Said’s ministry launched a new public consultation for a proposed holistic animal welfare strategy, Lovin Malta asked her what became of the zoo consultation strategy
“I’m aware that the consultation process has been finalised and the law will be issued in the near future, we don’t have the exact timeline but I made it a priority to try and finish it in a few weeks time. I’m adamant about this…”
“We’re carrying out a lot of animal welfare items in parallel so we must prioritise what goes first to ensure government priorities and resources are aligned.”
She didn’t specify what the law will actually entail, stating she doesn’t have such details yet.
