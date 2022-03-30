New Nationalist MP Files Police Report After Facebook Account Hacked

New Nationalist MP Justin Schembri has filed a police report after one of his Facebook accounts was hacked. “One of my accounts (Justin Schembri PN) was hacked and subsequently confiscated by Facebook, and as a result I cannot answer people who tried to communicate with me through that account in recent days,” Schembri said, encouraging people who wish to get in touch with him to contact him via his other Facebook account or by phone.

A Maltese teacher and Birkirkara councillor, Schembri is one of eight new PN MPs who were elected last weekend. More new faces are likely to join the party’s parliamentary group following the upcoming casual elections and subsequent application of the gender quota mechanism.

PN spokesperson Peter Agius has described the election of eight new PN MPs as a “silver lining” to an election in which the party lost to PL by a record 39,000 votes. “Through the success of these new protagonists of our days, the election has given us important lessons. With them as foundation, along with everyone who wants to contribute, we can build a PN that can once again start working towards a victory as soon as possible.” Do you think Justin Schembri will make a good MP?