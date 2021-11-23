New Periti Act Promises To Push Maltese Architecture Into Modernity 

“This will initiate the long-awaited process of renewal of the profession, with far-reaching effects that will change the way it is structured, as well as the role of the KTP, the way warrants are conferred and new obligations on Periti,” the KTP said.

On Friday, the KTP in collaboration with the Transport Ministry and the University of Malta’s Society for architecture & civil engineering students hosted a conference on the new, outlining how the changes in the new law will come into effect.

The new Periti Act was approved by Parliament earlier this year and will be replacing the old version of the law.

A new law regulating Malta’s architects and civil engineers is set to have far-reaching effects on the profession and bring about a long-overdue renewal, the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) has said.

The first tranche of subsidiary legislation that will be introducing the changes brought about by the new law has been prepared and will soon start coming into force.

KTP President Andre Pizzuto noted that the need for renewal of the profession and the construction industry on the whole had been a main priority of KTP for many years, but it’s calls for action were ignored.

He welcomed renewed interest in addressing adverse impacts of the construction on people’s quality of life. This, he said, includes the erosion of the quality of the country’s built environment, the loss of cultural heritage, the need to introduce proper building and construction regulation and the need to protect the environment.

It wasn’t just the sector that needed renewal, Pizzuto said, noting that the KTP had also embarked on a renewal process of its own.

Transport Minister Ian Borg, who was previously responsible for the construction sector, said the new legal framework would give the building and construction industry a broader sense of legal certainty, accountability, security and transparency.

The subsidiary legislation that will come into force in the coming weeks will bring Malta in line with European Directives concerning the performance of the service of architects and civil engineers in member states, Borg said.

Opposition spokesperson Toni Bezzina, who is himself an architect and KTP member, expressed his satisfaction at the bipartisan approach taken to the new legislation.

“We should be truly proud of the political maturity we have displayed in reaching this important milestone,” Bezzina said.

