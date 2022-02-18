New PL Candidate Comes Out Against Marsaskala Marina Plans And Hails Natural Beauty Of Bay
New Labour candidate and maritime expert Alicia Bugeja Said has come out against current plans for a marina in Marsaskala Bay, stating that the bay must maintain its natural beauty.
“Marsaskala has precious and unique maritime resources,” Bugeja Siad, who is contesting on the third district, which includes the seaside village itself, wrote in an article on Talk.Mt.
“Not only are these areas pleasing to the eye and calming to the mind, but many – including fishermen – earn their livelihood from them. Marsaskala is also one of the last remaining villages where fireworks are lit up over the bay.”
“Above everything else, everyone – residents and tourists alike – can appreciate the bay’s natural beauty and its typical Maltese characteristics.”
Bugeja Said called for the regeneration of Marsaskala to follow the “model” of its neighbouring seaside town Marsaxlokk, where “a balance has been struck between the needs of residents, fisherman, swimmers and businesses”.
“This is the type of regeneration I believe in – work that listens to and values everyone and which doesn’t discard anyone,” she said.
The candidate said that while “certain shortcomings in planning and excess growth are strangling the beauty of the village”, she’s convinced solutions can be found through dialogue and reflection.
Indeed, she pledged to push for a holistic plan for Marsaskala if she is elected to Parliament at this year’s election.
“Let’s take cautious, but important, steps. Let’s reorganise the moorings to accommodate boats in a modern and organised way. Let’s safeguard swimming zones by keeping them safe and clean. Let’s ensure that development doesn’t indirectly lead to gentrification. I will remain shoulder to shoulder with residents as a representative of Marsaskala.”
Plans for a marina in Marsaskala Bay have proven to be extremely controversial since Transport Malta published them in a pre-qualification questionnaire last year.
The PN has come out against it, as have Health Minister Chris Fearne and PL MP Jean Claude Micallef, who are contesting on the third district.
Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that the plans are still at consultation phase, that swimming zones won’t be impacted by any marina development, and that Marsaskala residents will be heard.
Cover photo: Alicia Bugeja Said
