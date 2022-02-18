New PL Candidate Comes Out Against Marsaskala Marina Plans And Hails Natural Beauty Of Bay 

New Labour candidate and maritime expert Alicia Bugeja Said has come out against current plans for a marina in Marsaskala Bay, stating that the bay must maintain its natural beauty.

“Marsaskala has precious and unique maritime resources,” Bugeja Siad, who is contesting on the third district, which includes the seaside village itself, wrote in an article on Talk.Mt.

“Not only are these areas pleasing to the eye and calming to the mind, but many – including fishermen – earn their livelihood from them. Marsaskala is also one of the last remaining villages where fireworks are lit up over the bay.”

“Above everything else, everyone – residents and tourists alike – can appreciate the bay’s natural beauty and its typical Maltese characteristics.”

Bugeja Said called for the regeneration of Marsaskala to follow the “model” of its neighbouring seaside town Marsaxlokk, where “a balance has been struck between the needs of residents, fisherman, swimmers and businesses”.