New PL MP Voices Concern At ‘Mental Health Crisis’ As Survey Finds Two Thirds Of Youths Affected By Anxiety

New Labour MP Malcolm Paul Agius Galea has urged the government to ramp up its commitment towards tackling mental health problems after a survey laid bare how prevalent anxiety is among youths in Malta.

The survey, carried out by Richmond Foundation among 13-25 year olds, found that 70% of respondents reported feelings of anxiety, including 34.8% who stated they feel anxious “very often”.

“While the results of the survey don’t surprise me, they do concern me quite a bit,” Agius Galea said.

“The survey shows how big the mental health crisis is, particularly in light of a world that has been in a pandemic for over two years, and is facing global economic problems and instability caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.”