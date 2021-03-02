New Plans For 31-Storey Hotel At Fort Cambridge In Sliema

New plans have been submitted for a proposed 31-storey hotel at Fort Cambridge, with concerns remaining over the impact on the already over-developed Sliema skyline. Plans submitted to the Planning Authority on 26th February 2021, show that the hotel’s height has been downscaled to roughly 31-storeys from the 40-storey development that was initially announced.

Under the revised plans, a significant section of the barracks would still be destroyed while the façade would be incorporated into the tower. The plans still include four basement garage levels, as well as a foyer containing restaurants, a breakfast area, administrative offices, meeting rooms and an atrium. The roof will include three recessed floors including a spa, bar, pool and restaurant. However, the number of rooms will actually increase from 368 to 375, as will its restaurants’ capacity on the roof and bottom levels. New photomontages have been released. The hotel, led by applicant GAP Ltd. and architect Ray Demicoli, will be built above a British area building in the Tigne’ area. It is adjacent to the Fort Cambridge development, also a GAP project.

It has long been controversial given the development’s impact on the skyline, infrastructure, and traffic. However, the policy also dictates that the construction of high-rise hotels on scheduled historical buildings is forbidden. Hundreds of objections were filed when the development submitted plans last year. The area is already rife with high-rise development, despite the relative lack of infrastructural work or masterplan. Beyond the Tigne Point and Fort Cambridge project, there is the Gasan’s plans to transform Townsquare into a high-rise project, while Fortina undergoes its own major development. In Gzira and St Julian’s several more towers are either developed or underway. What do you think of the new plans? Comment below